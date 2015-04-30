FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk CEO to stay in office to 2019, COO leaves
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 30, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Novo Nordisk CEO to stay in office to 2019, COO leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, the world’s largest insulin maker, said on Thursday Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen will remain in his role until he approaches the end of his contract, which expires in 2019.

There had expectations that Sorensen, 60, would leave the position before.

“As a result of the changes, Kaare Schultz, president and COO, has decided to leave Novo Nordisk with immediate effect,” the company said in its first-quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.