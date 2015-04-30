FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk chairman says CEO's contract unlikely to be extended
April 30, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Novo Nordisk chairman says CEO's contract unlikely to be extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk’s chairman does not expect to extend the contract with current Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen, who will leave the world’s top insulin maker by 2019.

The company’s chief operating officer, a 26-year company veteran who had been expected to become the new CEO, quit on Thursday.

“I have discussed it with Lars and by that time (2019) he would have reached an age when it’s probably not an option to extend the contract,” chairman Goran Ando told Reuters. Sorensen is 60 years of age.

Ando expects the board to find the next chief executive amongst internal candidates. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen: editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

