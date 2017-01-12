FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S. law firm files class action suit against Novo Nordisk
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 12, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 7 months ago

U.S. law firm files class action suit against Novo Nordisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. law firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of Lehigh County Employees' Retirement System against Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

The complaint alleges that during 2015 and 2016 Novo reported "materially false and misleading earnings and forecasts in that they were inflated through the collusive price fixing of the company's insulin drugs," law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann said in a press release.

Novo Nordisk misrepresented and concealed the true extent of the pricing pressures it was experiencing from pharmacy benefit managers, it added.

Novo Nordisk was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.