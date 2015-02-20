FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Novo Nordisk has positive trial results for oral GLP-1 drug, shares jump
February 20, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Novo Nordisk has positive trial results for oral GLP-1 drug, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to oral GLP-1 drug)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin maker, said on Friday it had received positive results from a phase 2 trial of an oral version of a long-acting GLP-1 for treatment of people with type 2 diabetes.

GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs work by stimulating the release of insulin when blood-sugar levels become too low.

Shares in Novo Nordisk, the biggest listed company in the Nordics measured by market capitalisation, rose around 4 percent following the news.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
