CORRECTED-Novo Nordisk has positive trial results for oral GLP-1 drug, shares jump

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin maker, said on Friday it had received positive results from a phase 2 trial of an oral version of a long-acting GLP-1 for treatment of people with type 2 diabetes.

GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs work by stimulating the release of insulin when blood-sugar levels become too low.

Shares in Novo Nordisk, the biggest listed company in the Nordics measured by market capitalisation, rose around 4 percent following the news.