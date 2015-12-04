FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Novo Nordisk files for EU approval of faster-acting diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has filed for regulatory approval of faster-acting insulin drug aspart in the EU to the European authorities, the company said on Friday.

The filing came after results of a clinical trial programme involving around 2,100 people with type 1 and 2 diabetes.

The company said it expected to file a new drug application for faster-acting insulin aspart to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before the end of the year. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by William Hardy)

