FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk gets positive opinion on Tresiba for children in Europe
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk gets positive opinion on Tresiba for children in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Drug maker Novo Nordisk said the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion on the use of its diabetes drug Tresiba for the treatment of children and adolescents.

An European Commission approval of the label expansion means physicians in the European Union will be able to prescribe Tresiba to children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, Denmark’s Novo Nordisk said in a statement on Friday.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 497,100 children are living globally with type 1 diabetes and rates of type 2 diabetes among children are also on the increase.

The CHMP is the committee at the European Medicines Agency responsible for preparing opinions on questions concerning medicines for human use. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.