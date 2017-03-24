BRIEF-Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury
March 24 A panel of the European Medicines Agency said it recommended granting marketing approval to Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's haemophilia B drug.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a positive opinion on the drug, Refixia, intended for the treatment and prevention of bleeding in patients 12 years and above with haemophilia B. bit.ly/2n1edgs
Haemophilia B is caused by the deficiency of the factor IX gene that is instrumental in blood clotting.
The panel's opinion will now be reviewed by the EMA. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury
April 12 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd