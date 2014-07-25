FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo sees two-in-one diabetes drug in Europe in H1 2015
#Healthcare
July 25, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Novo sees two-in-one diabetes drug in Europe in H1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 25 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk, the world’s largest insulin maker, said on Friday it expected European Commission marketing authorisation for its new two-in-one insulin drug within three months after an EU medicines agency recommended the drug.

It said subject to the EU Commission approval and the completion of pricing and reimbursement discussions, it expected to have the drug out into the first European markets by the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
