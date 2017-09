April 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted a resubmitted application for its insulin drug, Tresiba.

The drug, already available in Europe and other markets, was rebuffed by the FDA two years ago on concerns that it could be linked with higher rates of heart attacks or strokes. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)