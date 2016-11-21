FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
FDA approves Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
November 21, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 9 months ago

FDA approves Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Monday its diabetes drug, Xultophy.

The Danish drug maker said it planned to launch the drug in the United States in the first half of 2017.

Xultophy, approved in Europe since 2014, combines Novo's drug Tresiba, known also as insulin degludec, with its GLP-1 agonist Victoza, known also as liraglutide.

The drug, given by once-daily injection, aims to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

There are nearly 400 million people worldwide suffering from diabetes, with type 2 accounting for more than 90 percent. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

