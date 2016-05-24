FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA panel recommends approval of Novo Nordisk diabetes drug
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. FDA panel recommends approval of Novo Nordisk diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. advisory panel on Tuesday recommended approval of a new diabetes drug made by Novo Nordisk A/S that combines two of its existing treatments in a fixed-dose combination designed to be both effective and convenient.

The panel voted 16-0 that the Food and Drug Administration should approve the drug, iDegLira, for patients with type 2 diabetes. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
