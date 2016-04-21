FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Novo Nordisk to invest 100 mln euros in Chartres production site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 21 (Reuters) - Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it planned to invest 100 million euros in production facilities at its existing 32,000 square metres site in Chartres, France.

Novo Nordisk already employs 1,400 people in France, where a range of the company’s insulin products are produced and exported from.

“With the coming expansion we will further strengthen Chartres’ position in our global product supply organisation,” said Chief Executive Officer, Lars Rebien Sørensen in a statement.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Teis Jensen

