FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk's IT unit to be listed in 4-5 weeks - CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk's IT unit to be listed in 4-5 weeks - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk plans to list its IT services unit NNIT on Copenhagen’s stock exchange within the coming four to five weeks, it said on Monday.

“If everything goes well we will have NNIT listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange in four to five weeks,” chief financial officer at Novo Nordisk and chairman of NNIT, Jesper Brandgaard, told Reuters.

His comments came after Novo Nordisk in a press release earlier on Monday said it seeks to list NNIT. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.