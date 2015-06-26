FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk's Levemir receives positive CHMP reaction
June 26, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Novo Nordisk's Levemir receives positive CHMP reaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 26 (Reuters) - Danish Novo Nordisk said on Friday its insulin drug Levemir received a positive recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for children with type 1 diabetes as young as one year old.

Novo Nordisk expects to receive marketing authorisation from the European Commission within two to three months.

Results showed that Levemir, taken once or twice daily, in combination with insulin, effectively improved long-term glycaemic control, and was well tolerated in children as young as one year old, the statement said.

Levemir, a long-acting basal insulin for the treatment of diabetes, was launched in 2004 and is available in 90 countries. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by William Hardy)

