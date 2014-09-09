FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA staff: Novo Nordisk drug liraglutide effective for obesity
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

FDA staff: Novo Nordisk drug liraglutide effective for obesity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk’s drug liraglutide appears effective in treating obesity, according to a preliminary assessment by reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released on Tuesday.

The report noted an imbalance in the number of breast growths in women who took the drug, but said the company’s information neither supports nor denies the potential role of the drug in cancer promotion or progression.

Their review was posted on the FDA’s website two days before a panel of outside advisers is scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide whether to recommend wider use of the drug for obesity. The FDA usually follows the advice of its advisors.

Liraglutide is already approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, where it is sold under the brand name Victoza. If approved to treat obesity, it could generate an estimated additional $1 billion in revenue, according to analysts. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.