6 months ago
Novo Nordisk replaces head of North American operations
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 6 months ago

Novo Nordisk replaces head of North American operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.

The resignation comes after Novo Nordisk a month ago disappointed investors with a lower 2017 sales and profit growth forecast, citing price pressure and political uncertainty in the United States.

Doug Langa, currently senior vice president for market access and has been with the company since 2011, will assume the North America role, the company said.

Riis joined the company in 1996 and has previously been regarded as heir apparent to Lars Rebien Sorensen, who stepped down as long-serving CEO in September last year.

Instead, Sorensen was replaced by Lars Fruergaard, while Riis was put in charge of the North American operations after being in charge of marketing and head of the China and Pacific sales regions. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

