Novo Nordisk increases NNIT offer price range

COPENHAGEN, March 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk has increased the price range for the initial public offering of its IT services unit NNIT IPO-NNIT.CO, NNIT said on Monday.

Novo Nordisk has upped the indicative price range to between 120 and 130 Danish crowns ($18-$19) per share from an earlier range of between 100 and 120 crowns.

NNIT said that its initial market capitalisation is expected to be between 3,000 and 3,250 million Danish crowns ($449-487 million). Novo Nordisk will receive the net proceeds.