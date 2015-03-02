FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk increases NNIT offer price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk has increased the price range for the initial public offering of its IT services unit NNIT IPO-NNIT.CO, NNIT said on Monday.

Novo Nordisk has upped the indicative price range to between 120 and 130 Danish crowns ($18-$19) per share from an earlier range of between 100 and 120 crowns.

NNIT said that its initial market capitalisation is expected to be between 3,000 and 3,250 million Danish crowns ($449-487 million). Novo Nordisk will receive the net proceeds.

$1 = 6.6774 Danish crowns $1 = 6.6793 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavne

