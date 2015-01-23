FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk to launch obesity treatment in EU markets in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 23, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk to launch obesity treatment in EU markets in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin maker, said on late Thursday it has received a positive opinion from the European regulatory authorities for its obesity treatment Saxenda.

“Subject to the Commission’s approval Novo Nordisk expects to launch Saxenda in several European markets starting in 2015,” the company wrote in statement.

The Danish company said it expects final approval from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) within two to three months.

The injectable drug is approved for use in chronically obese patients with at least one weight-related health issue.

Novo Nordisk said in December it expects to launch Saxenda in the United States in the first half of 2015.

Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.