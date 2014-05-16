FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo presents liraglutide data showing 8 pct weight loss
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 16, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Novo presents liraglutide data showing 8 pct weight loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said results from the largest trial of its experimental obesity treatment liraglutide showed an 8 percent weight loss compared to 2.6 percent with placebo after a year of treatment.

The data is being presented on Friday at the annual Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

The study involved 3 mg of liraglutide - a drug which is already on sale as a treatment for type-2 diabetes under the brand name Victoza.

Novo submitted liraglutide 3 mg for regulatory approval for chronic weight management in adults with obesity in December. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.