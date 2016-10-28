Novo Nordisk trims 2016 profit forecast, hit by tough US market

COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk lowered its full-year profit growth forecast towards the lower end of a previously indicated target range, and said it sees ongoing market difficulties in the United States.

The drug company reported third-quarter operating profit of 12.42 billion Danish crowns ($1.82 billion), in line with analysts' expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to 27.54 billion Danish crowns, slightly below the 27.95 billion estimated by analysts.

Novo Nordisk now expects 2016 operating profit to grow 5-7 percent in local currencies, compared with an earlier forecast of 5-8 percent. Sales are now expected to grow by 5-6 percent, compared with an earlier forecast of 5-7 percent. ($1 = 6.8207 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)