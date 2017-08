COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) -

* Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is investing 400 million Danish crowns ($59.70 million) in a 500 square meter extension of the world's largest insulin production plant in Kalundborg, it said on Monday.

* Groundbreaking for the plant extension will take place Monday and the extension is expected to is expected to be completed at the end of 2018, the company said.($1 = 6.6998 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, redigeret af Nikolaj Skydsgaard)