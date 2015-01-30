FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk CEO says sees little U.S. pricing pressures
January 30, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk CEO says sees little U.S. pricing pressures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk does not expect pressure on prices for its drugs in the United States, the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen told reporters on a conference call on Friday.

“We only see flat to slight positive development to our pricing in the US,” Sorensen said.

French drugmaker Sanofi blamed pricing pressures on its diabetes business for its weaker-than-expected quarterly results in October and warned it would drag on throughout 2015.

Novo Nordisk said it now faces competition in the GLP 1 market, a type of drug that releases insulin, which it dominates with the Victoza product.

“We expect the total market to expand such that we continue to see double digit growth for Victoza in 2015,” Sorensen said.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
