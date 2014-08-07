FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk says FDA approval for Tresiba could come end-2015
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 7, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk says FDA approval for Tresiba could come end-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk could receive an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Tresiba by the end of next year, paving the way for its launch in the United States at the start of 2016, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“Sometime in the first half (of 2015) we will be able to submit this additional data to the FDA, then the FDA has six months to review this. If we calculate the best possible scenario then we could see an approval by the end of the year meaning a launch into the beginning of 2016,” Lars Rebien Sorensen told journalists on a call. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, Stine Jacobsen, editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.