Novo Nordisk results in line with expectations, keeps outlook
August 7, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk results in line with expectations, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s top maker of insulin, posted on Thursday second-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts and maintained its operating profit and sales growth outlook.

Novo Nordisk posted a quarterly operating profit of 8.73 billion Danish crowns($1.57 billion), compared to expectations of 8.56 billion crowns, on revenues of 21.63 billion crowns against forecasts of 21.7 billion crowns.

The company kept its forecast for 2014 sales growth of 7 to 10 percent and operating profit growth at around 10 percent, both in local currencies. (1 US dollar = 5.5691 Danish crown) (Reporting by Copenhagen bureau; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

