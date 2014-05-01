FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk lowers 2014 sales outlook after Q1
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 1, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Novo Nordisk lowers 2014 sales outlook after Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk , the world’s biggest insulin producer, reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday and lowered its 2014 sales guidance, but kept its outlook for 2014 operating profit growth unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 8.03 billion Danish crowns ($1.49 billion) in the first quarter from 7.56 billion crowns a year ago, slightly above a forecast for 7.87 billion Danish crowns in a Reuters poll.

“We are pleased to reiterate our expectations to operating profit growth for 2014 despite a challenging start of the year and a lower outlook for sales growth,” chief executive Lars Rebien Sorensen said in the report.

The company lowered its guidance for sales growth from January to 7-10 percent but kept operating profit growth guidance unchanged at around 10 percent in local currencies.

$1 = 5.3946 Danish Crowns Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.