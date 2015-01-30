FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Novo Nordisk keeps 2015 guidance after strong Q4
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 30, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Novo Nordisk keeps 2015 guidance after strong Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk maintained its financial guidance for 2015, giving a more detailed number for its sales growth, after a stronger fourth quarter than expected.

The insulin producer said it still expected operating profit to grow about 10 percent in local currencies in 2015. Sales were expected to grow 6 to 9 percent in 2015, similar to the ‘high-single-digit’ growth forecast.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter rose to 9.16 billion Danish crowns ($1.4 billion), above an average forecast of 8.75 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 6.5642 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.