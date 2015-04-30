FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk upgrades 2015 f'casts, says COO steps down
April 30, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Novo Nordisk upgrades 2015 f'casts, says COO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk, the world’s largest insulin maker, posted on Thursday first quarter above forecasts and upgraded its full-year forecasts due to a strong dollar.

Earnings before interest and tax came in at 13.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.1 billion) compared to 8.0 billion crowns a year ago, above analysts’ expectations of 12.93 billion crowns, thanks to proceeds from the spin-off of its IT unit, NNIT .

The company also said Chief Operating Officer Kaare Schultz, who had been widely expected to become the chief executive one day, would step down.

$1 = 6.7262 Danish crowns Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen

