Novo Nordisk upgrades 2015 f'casts, says COO steps down

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk, the world’s largest insulin maker, posted on Thursday first quarter above forecasts and upgraded its full-year forecasts due to a strong dollar.

Earnings before interest and tax came in at 13.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.1 billion) compared to 8.0 billion crowns a year ago, above analysts’ expectations of 12.93 billion crowns, thanks to proceeds from the spin-off of its IT unit, NNIT .

The company also said Chief Operating Officer Kaare Schultz, who had been widely expected to become the chief executive one day, would step down.