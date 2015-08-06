FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk lifts full-year profit outlook after strong Q2
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 6, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Novo Nordisk lifts full-year profit outlook after strong Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk’s second-quarter operating profit beat market expectations as strong sales growth of its Victoza diabetes drug offset price pressure in the United States.

The company, the world’s largest insulin maker, kept its forecast for sales to grow by 7-9 percent in 2015, but said that the operating profit now was expected to grow by 19 percent, up from an earlier forecast of 17 percent.

Operating profit rose 43 percent from the same quarter last year, on the back of a stronger dollar, to 12.48 billion Danish crowns ($1.83 billion), above a forecast of 11.97 billion in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 6.8328 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.