Novo Nordisk sees 2016 mid to high single-digit percent EBIT growth

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it saw mid to high single-digit percent growth in operating profit in local currencies next year, outlining its preliminary forecasts for 2016.

The world’s biggest insulin producer raised its 2015 operating profit growth guidance to 20 percent from earlier expected 19 percent.

Operating profit for the third quarter rose to 11.98 billion Danish crowns ($1.76 billion), almost in line with an average forecast of 11.88 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts