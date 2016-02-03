FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk's Q4 EBIT misses slightly, lowers long-term growth target
#Healthcare
February 3, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Novo Nordisk's Q4 EBIT misses slightly, lowers long-term growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk specified its 2016 guidance and lowered its target for long-term profit growth after a slightly weaker than expected fourth quarter.

The Danish insulin maker now expects operating profit to grow by 5-9 percent in 2016, from an earlier guidance of mid to high single-digit growth.

Long-term, the company sees annual growth in operating profit of 10 percent, down from an earlier target of 15 percent.

Fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 11.13 billion Danish crowns ($1.63 billion), slightly below the 11.23 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 6.8316 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

