Novo Nordisk trims 2016 guidance on lower currency exchange rates
April 29, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Novo Nordisk trims 2016 guidance on lower currency exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk posted slightly stronger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit but trimmed its 2016 guidance due to lower currency exchange rates.

First-quarter operating profit rose 11 percent to 12.31 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion), beating a forecast for 12.05 billion expected by analysts.

The drug company kept its 2016 outlook in local currencies, but said it now expected reported operating profit to grow by only 1-5 percent, down from an earlier forecast of 4-8 percent, due to lower exchange rates. ($1 = 6.5334 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

