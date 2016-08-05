FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Novo Nordisk trims 2016 guidance, sees tough U.S. competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk narrowed its full-year profit growth guidance towards the lower end of a previously indicated target range, and said it sees intensified competition in the United States.

The drug company's second-quarter operating profit was 12.50 billion Danish crowns ($1.87 billion), in line with both the same quarter last year and with analysts' expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 1 percent to 27.49 billion, missing the 28.54 billion seen by analysts.

Novo Nordisk now expects 2016 growth of 5-8 percent in operating profit in local currencies, down from an earlier forecast of 5-9 percent. Sales are now expected to grow by 5-7 percent, down from an earlier forecast of 5-9 percent.

$1 = 6.6756 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
