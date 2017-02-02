FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk lowers 2017 sales, profit outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, said fourth-quarter operating profit came in a touch below forecasts and lowered its 2017 operating profit and sales growth outlook measured in local currency terms.

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 11.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.62 billion) on revenue of 29.6 billion crowns, up 1 percent on a year earlier and slightly below an average 11.4 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

Novo lowered its 2017 sales forecast to be in the range of a decline of 1 percent to a growth of 4 percent, and operating profit growth to be between a decline of 2 percent and growth of 3 percent, both in local currency.

Lower realised prices and increased competition in the U.S. are among the factors dragging down sales, Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

The company had previously expected low single-digit sales growth and flat to low single-digit operating profit growth in local currency terms. Growth reported in Danish crowns is expected to be around 2 percentage points higher than the local currency level, it said. ($1 = 6.8927 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

