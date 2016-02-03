EXECUTIVE VIEW -Novo optimistic about uptake of Tresiba in the U.S

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk on Wednesday lowered its target for long-term profit growth after a slightly weaker than expected fourth quarter.

Below are comments from chief executive Lars Rebien Sorensen about the long-acting insulin Tresiba, which was recently launched in the United States.

The comments are from a press meeting in Copenhagen.

ON SALES OF TRESIBA:

“We have one third of the value market in Japan on basal insulins now, only two years after we launched the product in the country”.

“We have also had a very strong development in Switzerland, and good development in Italy, Greece and Sweden.”

“After adjusting the prices we expect to be able to better penetrate other European countries, such as Spain.”

ON EXPECTATIONS FOR TRESIBA IN THE UNITED STATES:

“We are using the sales numbers from other markets to navigate and assess; how much do we believe the product can sell when it is in competition with the leading product on a level playing field.”

“That gives us optimism regarding the United States although the situation there is different.”

“In the United States there will be generic competition so we are a bit cautious to announce any guidance for that but we should be able to gain market shares.”

ON PRICING OF TRESIBA IN EUROPE:

“We have had to adjust our price expectations in Europe.”

“We believed in Tresiba and we believed that the Europeans should also pay for research in innovative drugs.”

“It turned out to be more difficult than expected and we have therefore lowered our prices, and that has apparently also helped.”