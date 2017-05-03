* Q1 EBIT above forecast
COPENHAGEN May 3 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest diabetes drug maker, reported
forecast-beating operating profit for the first quarter and
nudged up its 2017 operating profit growth outlook.
The firm, grappling with increased price pressure in its key
U.S. market, posted an operating profit of 13.5 billion Danish
crowns ($1.98 billion) for the January-March period, up 10
percent from a year earlier and above an average 12.0 billion
crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"Sales were driven by our new, innovative products within
diabetes and obesity care, and we are seeing the effects of our
cost control initiatives," said Chief Executive Officer Lars
Fruergaard Jorgensen in a statement.
The firm has initiated its first-ever broad savings
initiative in a bid to offset the increasing rebates it has to
offer in the United States and will work to improve relationship
with pharmacy benefit managers.
The company narrowed its 2017 forecast to 0 to 3 percent
sales growth and -1 to 3 percent operating profit growth from a
previous forecast of sales growth of between minus 1 and plus 4
percent, and operating profit of minus 2 percent to plus 3
percent growth, both in local currencies.
Growth reported in crowns is expected to be around 1
percentage point higher than the local currency level, it said.
($1 = 6.8052 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)