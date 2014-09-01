Denmark's Novo Nordisk launches Ryzodeg in Mexico

COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk has launched its type 2 diabetes treatment Ryzodeg in Mexico, a combination drug that could reap the company billions in revenues in years to come.

Ryzodeg combines insulin degludec, which Novo Nordisk calls Tresiba, and insulin aspart.

“Ryzodeg has documented excellent glucose control and a low risk of hypoglycaemia and it represents an excellent opportunity for intensification of insulin treatment with fewer injections than other treatment options,” Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief science officer, said on Monday.

Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen sees the drug having “double blockbuster” potential, which means sales of $2 billion a year within 8-10 years of launch around the world.

The International Diabetes Federation says 8.7 million people live with diabetes in Mexico, with 70,281 diabetes-related deaths in 2013.

Novo Nordisk expects to launch Ryzodeg in other countries within the coming year. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Mark Potter)