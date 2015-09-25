Novo Nordisk successfully completes diabetes drug phase 3a trial

COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has successfully completed the second phase 3a trial with its diabetes drug semaglutide, it said on Friday.

“We are excited about these trial results, which show that 1.0 mg semaglutide injected once weekly provided better glycaemic control and greater weight loss than 2.0 mg exenatide once-weekly,” chief science officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen said in a statement.

Novo Nordisk said semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by David Clarke)