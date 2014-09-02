Novo Nordisk aims to sell or license dropped inflammatory drugs

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Novo Nordisk said it aims to either sell or license out drugs from its inflammatory unit, a part of the business which it had decided to drop..

“The intention is that some of the drugs that are under development will be attempted to either be sold or licensed out to others, but it is too early to say anything about how much they would be worth,” Novo Nordisk’s head of communications Mike Rulis told Reuters. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)