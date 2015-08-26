FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo to begin Phase III trial of oral diabetes treatment
August 26, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Novo to begin Phase III trial of oral diabetes treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it would begin a Phase III trial of its treatment for diabetes that would be taken orally rather than by injection after “encouraging” results in previous trials.

The tests are for what is calls a long-acting GLP-1 analogue semaglutide. The world’s largest diabetes drug maker also said it would invest $2 billion in the next five years on production facilities in North Carolina in the United States and in Denmark. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)

