Novo Nordisk reported to the police by Denmark's FSA
December 10, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Novo Nordisk reported to the police by Denmark's FSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has been reported to the police by the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for violating disclosure obligations.

The FSA said the company should have issued an announcement about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision not to approve its insulin products Tresiba and Ryzodeg on Friday, Feb. 8, and not wait until Sunday, Feb. 10, as the company did.

Shares in Novo Nordisk fell by 13 percent Monday, Feb. 11 following the announcement. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
