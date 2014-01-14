FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's Novo Nordisk sued in U.S. over generic Prandin
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Denmark's Novo Nordisk sued in U.S. over generic Prandin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk has been sued by a group of healthcare purchasing companies in the United States for allegedly wrongfully keeping generic copies of its Prandin diabetes drug off the market.

A spokesman for Novo said on Tuesday the company aimed to get the case dismissed, but had no further comment.

In 2005 Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories, a subsidiary of Indian drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, applied to get a generic version of Prandin approved by 2009, when Novo’s patent on the drug would expire.

In June 2005 Novo led a patent infringement lawsuit against Caraco, which it lost last summer.

The purchasing companies - American Sales Co, Rochester Drug Co-op and Cardinal - said the case wrongfully delayed generic competition for Prandin and claim compensation for this, Danish daily Jyllands-Posten reported, adding the size of the compensation claim was not disclosed.

Novo has in recent years reaped U.S. sales of $200 million and $250 million per year from Prandin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.