FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's Novo A/S enters hearing technology sector with Sonion purchase
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 15, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Novo A/S enters hearing technology sector with Sonion purchase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 15 (Reuters) - Danish investment company Novo A/S said it bought hearing technology firm Sonion from Swedish private equity firm Altor, entering a market in which Denmark has been a major player for decades.

Sonion manufactures advanced miniature components such as high-end microphones and electromechanical components. Its applications are mainly for hearing aids but also in-ear earphones for musicians and electro-acoustic communication components for extreme environments.

Together with U.S. listed Knowles, it controls a major portion of the global market for advanced micro-acoustics. Sonion has over 3,200 employees and earned revenues of $154 million in 2013.

Novo A/S did not disclose the purchase price. “Unlike private equity companies, we are long-term investors,” Chief Executive Eivind Kolding told Reuters.

The investment firm is the controlling shareholder in insulin maker Novo Nordisk and enzyme producer Novozymes, and a major shareholder in food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen Holding.

William Demant Holding and GN Store Nord are among a group of Danish companies that supply half of the world’s hearing aids.

$1 = 5.4783 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.