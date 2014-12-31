Bank of Portugal says 17 institutions interested in Novo Banco

LISBON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal said on Wednesday that 17 institutions have expressed interest in the sale of Novo Banco, the bank created after the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo in August.

The Bank of Portugal said in a statement it would not name the 17 institutions in this first phase of the sale of Novo Banco, which is expected to be finalised in the second quarter of 2015.

In this first phase of the sale, institutions only had to express their potential interest in Novo Banco.

Novo Banco was the ‘good bank’ created from Banco Espirito Santo, which was rescued in a 4.9-billion-euro bailout in August after it crumbled under the weight of the debts of the Espirito Santo family, the bank’s founding family. (Reporting By Axel Bugge)