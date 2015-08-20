FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Anbang in talks to buy Portugal's Novo Banco-sources
August 20, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

China's Anbang in talks to buy Portugal's Novo Banco-sources

Sergio Goncalves

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal is in exclusive talks with China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co on the sale of state-rescued Novo Banco, leaving two other bidders on the sidelines, sources said.

Two sources close to the bidding process told Reuters China’s Fosun International and U.S. fund Apollo Global Management had also made binding bids and could re-enter the race if talks with privately-held Anbang fail.

A Beijing-based spokeswoman for Anbang declined to comment.

The Bank of Portugal said in a statement late on Wednesday it had started talks with one of the bidders in order to reach a final decision, but did not name the companies. It added that the other two binding bids remain valid. (Writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by Susan Thomas)

