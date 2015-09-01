Fosun says 'still interested' in Portugal despite rival Novo Banco talks

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd still has a “strong commitment” to Portugal, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday, after the Bank of Portugal said it had started talks with another prospective buyer of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, having failed to reach agreement with the previously preferred bidder.

Sources had told Reuters that the preferred bidder had been China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co while U.S. fund Apollo Global Management and China’s Fosun have also presented binding offers.

With Anbang out of the race, Apollo, the second-placed bidder according to Reuters sources, has entered exclusive talks with the Bank of Portugal, leaving Fosun to await the outcome of those talks. (Reporting By Umesh Desai; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)