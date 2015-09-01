FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fosun says 'still interested' in Portugal despite rival Novo Banco talks
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 1, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Fosun says 'still interested' in Portugal despite rival Novo Banco talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd still has a “strong commitment” to Portugal, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday, after the Bank of Portugal said it had started talks with another prospective buyer of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, having failed to reach agreement with the previously preferred bidder.

Sources had told Reuters that the preferred bidder had been China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co while U.S. fund Apollo Global Management and China’s Fosun have also presented binding offers.

With Anbang out of the race, Apollo, the second-placed bidder according to Reuters sources, has entered exclusive talks with the Bank of Portugal, leaving Fosun to await the outcome of those talks. (Reporting By Umesh Desai; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.