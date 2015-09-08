FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fosun started talks to buy Novo Banco - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Fosun started talks to buy Novo Banco - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China’s Fosun International has started exclusive negotiations with the Bank of Portugal to buy Novo Banco, a Fosun spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Fosun is in negotiations with the central bank over Novo Banco and will make no further comments,” the spokesman for Fosun in Lisbon said.

The spokesman added that news reports that Fosun is interested in buying the operation owned by Spanish bank BBVA in Portugal is “completely false.”

Sources told Reuters last week that Portugal’s central bank would turn to Fosun to negotiate the sale of Novo Banco after talks with China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co failed.

The central bank has not commented on who the bidders for Novo Banco are.

Novo Banco is the ‘good bank’ carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.5 billion) bailout in August 2014.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.