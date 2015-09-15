Talks with bidders for Novo Banco sale end without deal-sources

LISBON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Negotiations between the Bank of Portugal and all the bidders in the sale of Novo Banco have ended without agreement, sources said on Tuesday.

The central bank has negotiated with both China’s Fosun International and U.S. fund Apollo in the past week but has reached no agreement with any of them, the sources close to the process said.

The central bank would not comment.

Novo Banco is the ‘good bank’ created last year after the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo.