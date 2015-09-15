FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talks with bidders for Novo Banco sale end without deal-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Talks with bidders for Novo Banco sale end without deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Negotiations between the Bank of Portugal and all the bidders in the sale of Novo Banco have ended without agreement, sources said on Tuesday.

The central bank has negotiated with both China’s Fosun International and U.S. fund Apollo in the past week but has reached no agreement with any of them, the sources close to the process said.

The central bank would not comment.

Novo Banco is the ‘good bank’ created last year after the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.