Novocure's cancer therapy effective in late-stage study
#Hot Stocks
November 20, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Novocure's cancer therapy effective in late-stage study

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd said its lead cancer therapy improved survival rate in patients with a type of brain cancer in a late-stage study, sending its shares up 20 percent in extended trading.

The cancer therapy, Optune, which was evaluated in combination with Roche Holding AG’s Avastin, reduced the risk of death by 39 percent in patients, compared with patients treated with Avastin alone, Novocure said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

