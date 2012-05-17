UPDATE 1-Russia NLMK sees stronger Q2 after earnings miss

* NLMK Q1 net $173 mln, Reuters poll forecast $191 mln

* Q1 EBITDA $432 mln, poll forecast $431 mln

* Co sees sales, EBITDA margin up in Q2

* Shares down 1.4 pct in Moscow, outperforming market (Adds details, background, share price)

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it expects sales and margins to increase in the second quarter after it missed market expectations with a first quarter net profit of $173 million.

The company, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said the market is improving after prices dropped by 5 percent in the first quarter compared to the October-December period, although the second half picture remains unclear as the euro zone’s woes continue.

“In Q2, we expect revenue growth of 10 percent based on continued increase in sales. We expect an EBITDA margin of approximately 17-19 percent,” NLMK said in a statement.

The global picture is mixed at present. Market leader ArcelorMittal last week forecast higher second quarter net profit on strong U.S. sales, while Germany’s top producer, ThyssenKrupp issued a grim outlook on Wednesday because of the euro zone crisis.

“However, as the EU crisis enters a new phase, the steel sector’s short-term prospects are still uncertain and we think that prices in Q3 could remain flat against H1,” NLMK added later.

Analysts had forecast the company to post a first quarter net profit of $191 million, down from $392 million in the year-earlier period.

Despite the sharply lower first-quarter result, they also thought the company’s fortunes would improve in the current quarter thanks to strengthening steel prices.

NLMK also said first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $432 million, above the $431 million poll forecast but also less than the $587 million year-earlier result.

Its EBITDA margin was 14 percent.

It also said revenues were $3.09 billion, less than the $3.13 billion poll forecast and above the $2.36 billion 2011 first quarter result.

NLMK is a major exporter, shipping about 71 percent of its products abroad to markets in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and southeast Asia.

These markets performed well last quarter.

“Our international assets posted double digit sales growth (compared to the previous quarter) supported by stronger demand, including +17 percent for NLMK Europe and +16 percent for NLMK USA,” chief financial officer Galina Aglyamova said in a statement.

Net debt stood at $3.54 billion as of March 31, compared to $3.36 billion at the end of last year.

At 0859 GMT, the shares were down 1.4 percent at 50.64 roubles, outperforming the overall MICEX index which was down 0.9 percent at 1,322.94. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Mike Nesbit)