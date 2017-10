MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth-largest steel producer, said on Tuesday its board has recommended a dividend payment of 2.0 roubles ($0.07) per share for 2011.

In August, Novolipetsk recommended a first half dividend payment of 1.4 roubles per share, which means that the dividend for the second half stands at 0.6 roubles. ($1 = 29.6525 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)